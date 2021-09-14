gary brown

-
The U.S. EPA is making long term revisions to the 25-year-old Lead and Copper Rule. The new rules are expected to come out this year. A top EPA official…
-
Detroit found more lead in drinking water samples this summer than it has in recent years, and there’s a few reasons to account for the uptick. Unofficial…
-
Detroit’s chief financial officer, Jim Bonsall, has resigned.Bonsall had only been on the job since mid-July. He was brought in by Detroit emergency…
-
The state Department of Treasury continues its review of the City of Detroit’s finances.While Governor Rick Snyder insists he doesn’t want to see Detroit…
-
A Detroit City Council member is pushing his colleagues to cut the council’s budget by 30 percent. The move comes the same day the state initiated a…
-
The Detroit City Council appears to be standing firm in an ongoing battle with Mayor Dave Bing over how much to cut from the city’s budget. The Council…