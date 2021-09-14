-
In the past four years, Consumers Energy gave $43 million to a political lobbying group, Citizens for Energizing Michigan's Economy, according to research…
Michigan lawmakers are considering a bill to require that every National Guard facility have at least one armed solider on duty. The bill is in response…
Michigan state Rep. Gary Glenn says he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.The Republican from Midland says in a statement Tuesday that he's been…
Drivers passing by military recruiting centers in the Flint area may be surprised to see armed men standing outside.“We’re protecting those who protect…
A state lawmaker wants to require Michigan National Guardsmen to be armed when on duty, even if they are just staffing a recruiting office.State…
Here we are, trying to shake some more truth out of Tuesday’s primary results. And there is still at least one lingering result that has people continuing…
Tea Party favorite Gary Glenn announced yesterday that he is bowing out of the Republican race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by two-term…
Tea Party activists say they are encouraged by the results of this week’s recall election in Wisconsin. They say Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker's victory…
Five candidates have filed to run in Michigan’s Republican U.S. Senate primary. Yesterday was the deadline for candidates for most state and federal…
Tomorrow is the deadline for U-S Senate candidates in Michigan to file their petition signatures with the Secretary of State to get on the August primary…