Election Day is less than a week away, and one of the most competitive races in the nation is right here in Michigan.For our segment This Week in Michigan…
Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson spoke to a small but enthusiastic crowd in Detroit last night.“Don’t vote for Trump ... Don’t vote for…
Before U.S. lawmakers left town this week, the House approved a funding bill that includes $170 million for Flint. This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry…
It's time for another political roundup with Ken Sikkema and Susan Demas?.This week Attorney General Bill Schuette issued a legal opinion that poorly…
The Detroit News broke its 143-year tradition today of endorsing the Republican candidate for president by endorsing Libertarian candidate Gary…
Conservative news outlets that dislike Donald Trump may turn towards the Libertarian party, that’s what the Detroit News did.The Detroit News endorsed…
Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump face off in their first presidential debate tonight.One Michigan group hopes to hear the candidates…
Emidio "Mimi" Soltysik says his run for president under the banner of the Socialist Party USA banner is more of an organizing project than a traditional…
Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson pitched his vision for the country to the Detroit Economic Club Wednesday.Johnson is for limited federal…