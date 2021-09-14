-
Michigan gas prices are expected to take at least one more bounce toward three dollars a gallon between now and Memorial Day.The statewide average has…
-
Drivers all over Michigan are being hit by sticker shock at the gas pump.Even though crude oil fell to a six-year low earlier this week, gas prices are…
-
Small but mighty. That's the Rotary Charities of Traverse City.They've taken profits from oil and gas wells and put that money right back into improving…
-
Good news, drivers. Look out for a summer of road trips that will be cheaper than they've been for the past six years.Right now, national gas prices…
-
Aside from a brief spike in prices two weeks ago, Michigan’s average statewide price for a gallon of regular gasoline has stayed below two dollars.Monday,…