State House Minority Leader Christine Greig (D-Farmington Hills) doesn’t think the governor’s proposed 45 cent fuel tax increase will ever happen.Governor…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she’ll take a close look at a proposal that would create a graduated income tax in Michigan.A graduated income tax would…
Today on Stateside, Republican state legislators are considering ways to pay for road repairs, including one proposal that would allow counties and cities…
Today on Stateside, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel comments on the recent dismissal of charges against state officials and others for actions…
Stateside: Unintended effects of no-fault changes; worker shortage in Traverse City; Faygo cocktailsToday on Stateside, a look at how the no-fault auto insurance changes could affect health care. Plus, out-of-pocket drug costs are still rising, and it’s…
Today on Stateside, the potential of the cannabis compound CBD as a treatment for people with chronic pain. Plus, a new study says the tax incentives…
Today on Stateside, we talk to Governor Gretchen Whitmer about how the challenges her plan to "fix the damn roads" faces in the Legislature. Plus, we…
Today on Stateside, the new director of the Michigan Department of Transportation says repairing Michigan's roads and bridges is going to require raising…
State officials say they need to spend $2.5 billion dollars more each year to fix Michigan’s roads and bridges. Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to raise…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is traveling the state to sell her plan to raise the gas tax by 45 cents per gallon. The fuel tax increase would go to fix roads,…