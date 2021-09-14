-
Farmers are expressing frustration over the fedearl government’s unclear policies on ethanol. As a candidate, Donald Trump promised corn growers he would…
This is a weekend for holiday shoppers looking for bargains.But they may also want to spend extra time looking for bargains at the pump.Hurricanes,…
You may want to fill up your gas tank. Michigan gasoline prices dipped below $2 a gallon in many parts of the state. But rising wholesale prices are…
Gov. Rick Snyder has declared a "state of energy emergency" in Michigan. The governor issued the executive order in response to issues at a Detroit oil…
Michigan’s attorney general is warning gas station owners against price gouging.Gasoline prices jumped dramatically this week after a problem was reported…
An analyst is predicting Michigan motorists might see less than $2 a gallon gasoline prices in a few months.Patrick DeHaan is with GasBuddy.com. He says a…
Federal regulators plan to mix more renewable fuel into gasoline over the next few years, but it’s a whole lot less than Congress wanted.In 2007, Congress…
Aside from a brief spike in prices two weeks ago, Michigan’s average statewide price for a gallon of regular gasoline has stayed below two dollars.Monday,…
Michigan motorists are spending less and smiling more at the gas pump these days.The state’s average price, $2.77, is at its lowest point in years. Some…
LANSING (AP) - A typical Michigan driver would initially pay roughly $4.60 more a month in state gasoline taxes under a gradual tax increase proposed to…