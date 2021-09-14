-
State officials celebrated a major milestone toward finishing the long-delayed Gateway Project Tuesday.They opened a road that will route trucks directly…
As part of the work on the "Gateway Project," the Michigan Department of Transportation opened an access road that will move truck traffic coming from…
You have to give Matty Moroun, the 84-year-old owner of the Ambassador Bridge, credit for something. To steal the old Timex watch slogan, he takes a…
Some interesting construction is going on down by the Detroit River, and more is about to start. Michigan Department of Transportation crews have been…
The Detroit International Bridge Company is challenging a court ruling that removes its control over a key construction project.Earlier this month, a…
A judge has stripped the company that owns the Ambassador Bridge of control over a key construction project, and transferred total control to the…
A Wayne County judge says the insurance company that issued the bonds for construction known as the “Gateway Project” at the Ambassador Bridge should…
The owners of the Ambassador Bridge say a disputed construction project will get done by a court-imposed January 2012 deadline.The Detroit International…
The company that owns the Ambassador Bridge has begun tearing down structures built as part of the Gateway construction project. On Monday, Wayne County…
The owner of the Ambassador Bridge and the Michigan Department of Transportation are back in court over a disputed construction project. One Detroit…