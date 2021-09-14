gay and lesbian

-
Jeff Montgomery was one of Michigan's first leading gay-rights activists. A personal tragedy drove him to become a fierce advocate for LGBT rights in…
When society marginalizes who you are, there’s an impulse to gather with people who are more accepting.That’s why LGBTQ people gathered at the night club…
This week Michigan Radio is airing a series called Community Vibe. We’re showcasing one interesting thing about different towns across the state. Today…
Rockford Public Schools has notified elementary school parents about a short mention of a gay character in a book that will be available at its upcoming…
Divorce is complicated. Even more so if there are children involved. But, for Carter Cortelyou there was another layer to his divorce that made it…
State Rep. Todd Courser, R-Lapeer, is attempting to head same-sex marriage off at the pass with a new package of bills that would take secular elected…
Ken Wilson founded Vineyard Church in Ann Arbor and served on the national board of Vineyard USA for seven years.Then, he and co-pastor Emily Swan left…
The LanSINGout Gay Men's Chorus has been part of mid-Michigan since 1989. From Christmas concerts to charity work, they're a community staple. Michigan…
This summer will be the final year for the Michigan Womyn's Music Festival in West Michigan.Lisa Vogel, who founded the event when she was 19, made the…
Matt Green said that Grindr, perhaps the best-known location-based gay dating app, is not only about looking for love or hookups. It can also be a…