-
The ACLU of Michigan is asking a federal judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by parents against the Williamston Community School Board.The lawsuit claims a…
-
Today on Stateside, how two new major US Supreme Court decisions will impact Michigan. Plus, with the anniversary of the Stonewall riots this Friday, we…
-
Let’s say there had been a Michigan Civil Rights Commission in 1961, and it announced that it was going to start investigating claims of discrimination…
-
It’s time for Hotter than July, Detroit’s annual week of celebration and remembrance for the black LGBT community.This year’s events kicked off Tuesday…
-
This Week in Review, Rebecca Kruth and Jack Lessenberry wrap up the Republican National Convention and look toward Philadelphia where the Democratic…
-
Jeff Montgomery was one of Michigan's first leading gay-rights activists. A personal tragedy drove him to become a fierce advocate for LGBT rights in…
-
Michigan's civil rights law offers protections based on race, religion, color, and national origin.It doesn't currently protect lesbian, gay, bisexual or…
-
Members of Metro Detroit’s LGBT community and allies are mourning the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.A group held a vigil for them at Ferndale…
-
One of the best days in Dana Nessel’s life was Friday, June 26.Four years earlier, two nurses came to her in despair. They were a committed, loving…
-
U.S. Senator Gary Peters wants service members who were forced out of the military for their sexual orientation to have their statuses upgraded.Peters is…