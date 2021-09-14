gender discrimination

-
A federal judge will decide if a proposed settlement can resolve a sex discrimination lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections.The lawsuit…
The federal civil rights legislation known as Title IX was instrumental in creating opportunities for women athletes in high school and college sports.…
Aimee Stephens took months to compose a letter to her employer in July 2013. It read: “With the support of my loving wife, I have decided to become the…
The U.S. Department of Education is investigating two complaints of discrimination against men: one at the University of Michigan, and one at Wayne State…
Four women, all award-winning journalists, are suing the Detroit Free Press and its parent company Gannett for unequal pay.The lawsuit claims the women…
In every country in the world, women are more likely than men to experience more stress, chronic disease, anxiety and be victims of violence. Yet, women…
In 2007, Gordon Food Service of Wyoming, Michigan settled charges of sex discrimination in hiring for entry-level labor jobs at its Grand Rapids and…
CLINTON TOWNSHIP – A federal appeals court has thrown out a $2.2 million verdict in a lawsuit by three women who were fired in 2004 at a court in Macomb…
Michigan State University researchers suggest women should “man up” when applying for a job in a male-dominated field.MSU researchers say gender bias is…