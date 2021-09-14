gene wriggelsworth

-
Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth is apologizing for serious record keeping problems in the department’s evidence room.Problems in the Ingham…
Update November 7, 1:00 p.m.Police are beginning to reveal more details about the man they say is responsible for shootings along the I-96 corridor.They…
WIXOM, Mich. (AP) - Michigan authorities have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with dozens of shootings across four counties that…
The reward for information in the I-96 shooting spree is now over $100 thousand.Local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies are…