Hundreds of people turned out for a protest against Genesee County’s mask mandate for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.“You the parents should…
State and local health departments are stepping up efforts to get Michiganders to wear masks amid rising COVID-19 cases.On Wednesday, the Michigan…
Michigan’s surging COVID-19 case numbers are straining many local efforts to track down people who may be infected.State health officials added another…
More than a thousand residents of Muskegon Heights and Flint lined up for free COVID-19 testing over the Memorial Day weekend.The Michigan National Guard…
Genesee County health officials are reporting the county’s first possible death from Legionnaires' disease this year.Legionnaires is a type of pneumonia…
A top state health department official listened as a county health department worker testified in court Tuesday about state agencies blocking a…
Federal officials say $15 million is going to provide health and social services for people who have had or are at risk for lead exposure stemming from…
As the weather gets warmer, health officials in one Michigan County are urging residents to be aware of the danger of Legionnaires' disease.Legionnaires'…
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is demanding McLaren Hospital Flint and the Genesee County Health Department turn over records of…
Genesee County has recorded its 15th case of Legionnaires Disease of 2016.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the latest case of the…