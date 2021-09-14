-
An effort is underway to improve property values in some Flint neighborhoods.Driving through Flint’s north side, it’s not uncommon to see nicely kept…
Demolition work will soon begin at a long-abandoned trailer park in Flint.Shady Acres closed in 2015. But the 20-acre park is overgrown, and overwhelmed…
The site of a formerly run-down apartment complex on Flint’s north side may soon become a mixed-residential development.This week, the Genesee County Land…
A Genesee County Land Bank official resigned today, a day after a tape surfaced of him using a racial epithet to describe Flint residents.Before 9 a.m., a…
A program to mow and maintain vacant lots is having a side effect in Flint: lower crime rates in those neighborhoods, including assaults, burglaries and…
A long-empty north Flint apartment complex is being demolished.The Genesee County Land Bank is spending $1.7 million to raze the 13-building complex.Shawn…
Genesee County has set aside $1 million to demolish blighted tax-foreclosed properties in the out-county area.The city of Flint, which is the county seat,…
A plan to shrink the size of the Carriage Town historic district in Flint is running into opposition from people who live in the neighborhood.Carriage…
A place where General Motors built cars for nearly century may later this year begin transforming into a city park in Flint.The last building was torn…