A Flint man is facing a state terrorism charge after allegedly phoning in a bomb threat two weeks ago at an event attended by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.More…
“Let’s Do This!” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel shouted at the kickoff of a criminal record expungement fair in Flint on Wednesday.Hundreds of…
Up to 1,000 people are expected to get criminal convictions expunged from their records during an event this week in Flint.Wednesday’s expungement fair…
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says law enforcement agencies must respect the constitutional rights of protesters.There have been complaints in a…
“I do solemnly swear or affirm…” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley repeated as he took his oath of office on Monday, before an overflow crowd at Flint City…
Thetford Township officials have put their recently arrested police chief on administrative leave without pay. Police Chief Robert Kenny was charged this…
Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell was sued this week under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The lawsuit…
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A jury has awarded nearly $37 million to a man who was arrested for drunken driving and taken to the Genesee County jail where he was…
Officials are now going door to door in Flint handing out water filters.Genesee County reserve sheriff’s deputies started knocking on doors just after 10…