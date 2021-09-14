-
Grand Rapids mayor George Heartwell is calling on Governor Rick Snyder to place a temporary ban on hydraulic fracturing in the state.Heartwell made his…
The mayor of Grand Rapids called the state’s second-largest city the “pride of Michigan” in his tenth state of the city address Saturday morning.Mayor…
A debate about guns is brewing in the City of Grand Rapids.At Grand Rapids City Hall Tuesday night, several people had pistols holstered at their hips for…
Recycling is up 80-percent since the City of Grand Rapids instituted a new single-stream recycling program. With single-stream people can put all kinds of…
Grand Rapids Mayor George Heartwell dedicated his entire state of the city speech Saturday morning to highlighting the problems facing kids in the…
Grand Rapids Mayor George Heartwell says the $450 billion jobs bill is “crucial” for Michigan. His comments are part of a campaign to get Congress to act…
In 2010, Grand Rapids was named the most sustainable mid-sized city in the U. S., by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Business Civic leadership Center and…
At least 80 people filled the pews of a church only a few blocks away from where 34-year-old Rodrick Dantzler reportedly killed three people.Four others…
Grand Rapids Mayor George Heartwell says yesterday’s violent murders and hostage situation in his city has shaken the community to its roots.But he says…
The city of Grand Rapids is joining efforts to help victims of major flooding and deadly tornados in the Southern United States.Mayor George Heartwell…