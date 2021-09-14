-
Back in 1934, the University of Michigan and Georgia Tech football teams met in a game at Michigan Stadium. Ahead of the event, Georgia Tech made a demand…
-
Twenty-two years ago, I sat in President Gerald Ford’s home in California for an hour-long interview about his presidency. Twenty-two years before that,…
-
The topic for this week's cartoon started with news of Michigan Republican legislators pushing for tax cuts ahead of Governor Snyder presenting a budget…
-
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - An event marking the 10th anniversary of former President Gerald Ford's death is taking place in western Michigan.Officials say…
-
The Gerald R. Ford presidential museum reopens this week. The museum has been closed since October to undergo $15 million in renovations.“We basically…
-
It has been 40 years since Richard Nixon resigned and Michigan’s Gerald Ford was sworn in as president. He is the only Michigander to be president, and…
-
Patricia Hill Burnett, who was famous back in the 1970s as sort of the quintessential Republican feminist, will be 94 in a few months.She is still…
-
Michigan celebrates what would have been President Gerald R. Ford's 100th birthday this weekend.Ford grew up in Grand Rapids and attended the University…
-
ANN ARBOR, Michigan. (AP) - The University of Michigan is home to a new statue of one of its most famous alumni, President Gerald Ford.Former National…
-
Two former First Ladies will take part in a special event in Grand Rapids Monday.Former First Ladies Barbara and Laura Bush are headlining the day-long…