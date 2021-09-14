-
Flint's mayoral race has been one to watch this year. An incorrect deadline given by the city clerk led to an almost completely write-in election that…
-
There’s one less candidate running for mayor of Flint.A post overnight on the “Giggles the Pig for Flint Mayor” Facebook page announced the four-legged…
-
The clock is ticking for Flint mayoral candidate Eric Mays to find enough validate signatures to guarantee a spot for him on the November ballot.Flint…
-
Flint’s messed-up mayor’s race has taken another bizarre turn.You don’t normally hear a mayoral candidate threatening to literally eat one of his…