Genesee County health and education officials want young children from Flint evaluated for developmental issues.Testing has shown Flint’s drinking water…
Flint Community Schools has scored a victory in a fight to get more money for special education.A state Education Department official is recommending…
Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derrick Lopez filed a formal complaint earlier this month with the Genesee Intermediate School District over…
A class-action lawsuit claiming state and local education officials are not doing enough to identify and educate Flint students exposed to lead-tainted…
The Flint public schools have settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit.In 2014, the Genesee Intermediate School District filed suit against the Flint public…
The American Civil Liberties Union today filed a federal class action lawsuit to force fixes to Flint’s problem-plagued school district.Flint’s public…
President Barack Obama will visit Flint tomorrow to get an update on the city’s drinking water crisis.In Flint, thousands of children under the age of six…