Michigan is getting millions of dollars from the federal government to repair roads damaged in the May floods.The 500-year flood event damaged forced more…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking for a federal major disaster declaration for five Michigan counties still recovering from May floods.In her letter to…
In the weeks since the Edenville Dam failed, and flooded Midland, the focus has been on why it failed.But the people who live upstream from the dam also…
A new report confirms that the Edenville Dam didn’t meet state standards before it failed in May.The study was conducted by the Spicer Group, a…
Michigan’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the owner of the two dams that failed last month causing historic floods.On May 19, the…
A group representing Midland and Gladwin County residents wants an independent review of the failures of two dams last month that created historic…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to ask for a federal disaster declaration for parts of Michigan hard hit by flooding last month.Heavy rains flooded towns and…
In Gladwin County, restaurants can open for dine-in service.Since March, the governor’s executive orders intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 prevented…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has expanded the state of emergency declaration for this week’s devastating floods to include Arenac, Gladwin, and Saginaw…
Farmers and ranchers in 14 Michigan counties are eligible for emergency loans due to widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.The…