global warming

Researchers at the University of Michigan are looking at how willing the public is to accept using carbon dioxide emissions in products. There are cases…
Ann Arbor's City Council has declared a "climate emergency." That includes the aggressive goal of reaching carbon neutrality for all of Ann Arbor by…
At times, the threat of climate change can feel overwhelming. Up to one million species are on track to become extinct in the near future, water levels…
The way we produce food and manage land must change radically if humans hope to avoid catastrophic global temperature rise, according to a new report by the United Nations panel on climate change.
In 2016, Michigan got an important new tool in the growing effort to limit global heating.The state's new energy law requires regulated utilities, for the…
Several hundred Ann Arbor high school and university students walked out of class Friday to urge swifter action on climate change.University of Michigan…
NASA researchers have cast their eyes on a little island in Lake Superior that sits about 12 miles northwest of Marquette.Granite Island has been chosen…
Remember how it was too hot for planes to fly in Phoenix last month?That could happen more often as our climate warms.Radley Horton is an associate…
President Donald Trump announced the United States would be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord. The agreement calls on participating countries to…
Update, March 15, 2017:Published reports indicate President Donald Trump will announce a re-opening of the mid-term review process for fuel economy…