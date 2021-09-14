-
Early next week, officials plan to begin a temporary change to Flint's drinking water source.Flint’s tap water will soon become a mix of water from the…
-
A temporary switch is on tap for Flint’s drinking water source.The pipeline that brings water to Flint from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is in…
-
Two major water system operators in southeast Michigan and Oakland County plan to work together to better control heavy storm water runoff.The Detroit…
-
Monday, the Flint city council may reconsider a contract to build a back-up drinking water source.Saturday was the 6th anniversary of the Flint Water…
-
Southeast Michigan’s largest water system is turning to new technology to detect faulty water mains before they fail.A year ago, a massive water main…
-
UPDATED on 8/22/2018 at 10:25 amOn July 1, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department completed its phase-in of a new drainage rate for residential…
-
A Flint city councilman will learn Monday if he is going to spend the next year in jail.Councilman Eric Mays entered a plea of ‘no contest’ to a charge of…
-
Last night, the Flint city council voted five to four to approve a 30-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority.The contract to provide Flint…
-
Flint officials will try again tomorrow to decide whether to approve a new water contract.But a federal judge may take that decision away from them.The…
-
There are lead service lines in older communities across Michigan. Because of their age and population size, it’s fair to say the bulk of Michigan’s lead…