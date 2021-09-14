-
General Motors reports earning $2.8 billion last year, despite issuing a record number of recalls.GM recalled more than 26 million vehicles in the U.S.,…
-
A blistering Congressional report came out today on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's handling of a General Motors ignition switch…
-
We’ve all heard about one recall after another from General Motors. But what does that mean for the dealer? Lester Graham stopped by Victory Chevrolet…
-
Today brought the fourth appearance for General Motors and CEO Mary Barra before angry members of Congress.This time a Senate subcommittee took a deeper…
-
General Motors CEO Mary Barra appeared this week before a House subcommittee that is investigating the automaker's ignition-switch debacle.Barra didn't…
-
General Motors CEO Mary Barra was back on Capitol Hill today.She was there to offer more testimony on the growing ignition switch recall problem which has…
-
The recall notices just keep coming.The ignition-switch crisis took a big new turn Monday as General Motors recalled 3.4 million cars.That's on top of the…
-
GM shareholders meet today at the automaker’s Detroit headquarters—with protesters circling outside the Renaissance Center.The protesters include family…
-
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Rina Miller discuss General Motor's CEO Mary Barra's response to the investigation of the faulty ignition switch…
-
"We failed."That was the painful self-assessment from General Motors today, as CEO Mary Barra unveiled the findings of an internal investigation into the…