-
If there’s an unwanted thicket in your backyard, you know getting rid of it isn’t easy.Bushes, shrubs and invasive species can be in hard-to-reach places.…
-
Ottawa County has a new weapon in the fight against invasive plants. This week, I got a chance to check out the weapon in action at Burr Oak Landing, a…
-
Back in June, Idyll Farms Detroit and the Brightmoor community teamed up to clean-up the weeds and trash that had overrun the Brightmoor neighbors. Their…
-
A herd of goats has been evicted from weedy lots on Detroit's west side.The animals were brought into the blight-ridden Brightmoor neighborhoods late last…
-
Ingham county is considering a proposal that would allow people to keep goats in urban areas.The proposal would allow up to three miniature dairy goats on…
-
If you’ve got a large piece of land that’s overgrown with weeds and brush, you could bring in big lawnmowers and bushhogs. But if you want something a…