The partnerships will pair Aurora's machine learning and artificial intelligence technology with two companies that produce more than 15 million vehicles each year.
Google will host the grand opening of its new Ann Arbor facility tomorrow. U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters are expected to be there, along…
You are being tracked. Your actions are being tracked by government, retailers, credit agencies, social media, and it all goes much deeper than you might…
An internet giant is stepping in to help Flint with its water crisis.Google is giving the University of Michigan and U of M-Flint $150,000, through its…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is defending its eGRID system against a critique by an analytics think tank.Companies all across the U.S. use…
Driverless cars are racking up more than double the number of accidents as conventional cars with a human behind the wheel. But "it's a complicated…
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Google Inc. is moving its Ann Arbor operation to bigger digs on the north side of the city.The Ann Arbor News reports Friday the…
Today, Google released into the world more than 40 images of iconic places in Michigan.Google is known for capturing 360-degree street view images with…
Not that long ago, things like robot vacuum cleaners or self-guided lawn mowers seemed like science fiction. Now, nobody bats an eye at a robot scooting…