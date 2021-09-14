Google Self-Driving Cars

-
General Motors is adding to its fleet of automated cars. The company hopes to maintain what it says is a big advantage in a crucial technology of the…
Federal safety regulators have told Google the computer in their self-driving car can be considered the driver - in lieu of a human.One analyst says that…
Usually, the biggest buzz at the North American International Auto Show surrounds a vehicle.This year, you could argue the big buzz was about a trend: The…
Autonomous vehicles promise to dramatically reduce congestion in large cities and save thousands of lives, Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said at…