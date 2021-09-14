GOP tax reform plan

-
The marketplace increase for Michigan health insurance premiums in 2019 is expected to be $1,520, according to a report released by the Center for…
-
As he prepares to sign the newly-passed GOP tax bill, President Trump saluted the measure by claiming it fulfills his campaign promise to repeal the…
-
President Trump and Congressional Republicans are celebrating today after the House and Senate delivered an epic overhaul of our tax laws. The GOP is…
-
The clock is ticking down to when the U.S. Congress is scheduled to leave for its holiday break.But a lot could happen within this next week, especially…
-
House Republicans are positioning their sweeping tax bill for a planned floor vote next week. Senate Republicans are set to unveil their version today.The…
-
Vice President Mike Pence was in suburban Detroit today to sell the Trump administration's tax overhaul proposal.Pence addressed an audience of about 250…