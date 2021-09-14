Gordie Howe Bridge

-
The city of Detroit should see a half percent to one percent increase in job growth in the next five years, according to a University of Michigan…
-
Today on Stateside, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution Thursday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to take further military…
-
A state House budget proposal would stop the Michigan Department of Transportation from using taxpayer money on the Gordie Howe International Bridge…
-
Michigan and Canadian leaders, including Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, were in Windsor Friday to celebrate the start of construction on the new…
-
Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge will get underway as soon as next week, as Canadian officials have reached a final deal with the…
-
As construction begins this fall on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Michigan and Canadian officials say they’ll continue to engage affect residents…
-
With ground breaking this week on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit, it seems like the perfect time to mark the 80th…
-
Gov. Snyder and Canadian dignitaries are gathering in southwest Detroit for official groundbreaking on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge this…
-
Things appear to be moving ahead for construction on a new bridge between Detroit and Windsor. Last week, a consortium of builders was chosen to construct…
-
The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has made a long-awaited announcement about the private contractor that will build the new Gordie Howe International…