government consolidation

Voters in the neighboring Michigan cities of Saugatuck and Douglas have a big decision to make in tomorrow’s election. The tourist towns on the shores of…
A new study from an independent research group shows taxpayers in the cities of Douglas and Saugatuck could save more than half a million dollars a year…
Lansing is joining with five of its neighbors to create something close to a regional fire department. Fire departments in Lansing, East Lansing, Delhi…
Soon people living in the lakeshore cities of Saugatuck and Douglas will vote on a proposed merger of their local governments. The State Boundary…
The state has rescheduled a public hearing on the proposed consolidation of the cities of Douglas and Saugatuck. The hearing was set for later this month.…
This week there will be an important hearing for those hoping to merge three West Michigan communities. A group of citizens is asking the state to allow…
A group of citizens will hand over hundreds of signatures Wednesday to petition the State of Michigan to allow three West Michigan communities to…
Discussions about a proposal to merge the City of Grand Rapids and Kent County into a single unit of government will move forward despite numerous…
This Wednesday, Flint City Council will consider whether consolidation could be in the city's future.The Flint Journal reports that a council committee…
More than a dozen private business leaders are taking steps that would make it possible to merge Kent County and Grand Rapids to a single government. The…