-
On Monday, the Flint City Council will once again try to pass a city budget.But there’s little hope the divided council will be able to reach an…
-
President Trump is addressed the nation about border security Tuesday evening. Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer followed with a joint…
-
Today on Stateside, Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib talks about her goals for Michigan’s 13th District as she prepares to take office in…
-
Michiganders will likely not notice much if there is a federal government shutdown at the end of this week.Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says it's…
-
Most Michiganders haven’t felt the impact of the federal government shutdown.But that may change soon.For the most part, it will be another 30 days or…
-
The president is marking the first anniversary of his inauguration with a government shutdown. Lawmakers are back at the Capitol trying to break the impasse — and playing the political blame game.
-
Michigan congressmen helped craft a funding solution for Flint’s water crisis that might avert a federal government shutdown.Democrats are opposing a…
-
Former Nixon Administration official says it's time for a new political party: The Moderate Majority(Editor's note: This interview was first broadcast on November 14, 2013)Polls following last month’s partial federal shutdown make it pretty clear:…
-
Now that the 16-day government shutdown has been solved — at least for the time being — analysts are trying to assess the political cost of the standoff…
-
Americans are less optimistic about the economy in the wake of the partial government shutdown earlier this month.That information is coming from the…