Governor Snyder's former special projects aide is working as a principal consultant on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. His contract deal is…
Governor Rick Snyder used one of his last days in office to sign hundreds of bills. One will make it harder for the state to adopt stricter drinking water…
Today on Stateside, business columnist Daniel Howes reflects on the legacy of outgoing Republican Governor Rick Snyder. Plus, two librarians share their…
Governor Rick Snyder wants to put more than $370 million toward things like clean water, infrastructure, and Child Protective Services.Snyder also wants…
Has Attorney General Bill Schuette done enough to fight PFAS contamination in Michigan? Some people don’t think so.Tracy Breihof, a Belmont resident who…
Residents of a southwest Michigan community could soon have a permanent solution to ongoing water contamination.The state discovered high levels of…
The state of Michigan could soon be taking legal action against the company that manufactures Scotchgard.Governor Snyder asked the state’s Attorney…
Has Governor Snyder's team partnered with Enbridge Energy in deciding the fate of Line 5?That's the question explored in a joint investigation by Bridge…
The world knows her as the doctor who used science to force the state of Michigan to admit it had caused the Flint water crisis. Following a tip from a…
The state of Michigan could pay $50 million to help upgrade the Soo Locks – that’s if the federal government takes the lead.Gov. Rick Snyder, Lt. Gov.…