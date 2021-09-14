-
Gov. Rick Snyder will consider whether to add another performance rating system for Michigan schools. A bill with an A through F grading system is a final…
-
A bill introduced by Representative Tim Kelly (R-Saginaw) passed yesterday with some amendments in the state House. If the education bill is passed in the…
-
Nov. 5, 2007In the first of our series called Grading Michigan Schools, we start with a look at the school funding crisis affecting many districts. School…
-
Nov. 6, 2007In Part Two of our Grading Michigan Schools series, we look at one of the 20 schools entering their sixth or seventh year of failing to meet…
-
Nov. 7, 2007Consolidation may help school districts save money and expand courses. But it comes at a high cost.As school districts across the state lose…
-
Nov. 8, 2007A high school diploma should mean a graduate has mastered the basics. But that hasn't been the case in Michigan - where many college and…
-
Nov. 9, 2007Lester GrahamThe school system in this country in general has been going away from the vo-tech and shop classes. But one program provides an…
-
Nov. 12, 2007President and Founder of Early Learning Foundation says No Child Left Behind created unintended consequences.The greatest shift toward…
-
Nov. 12, 2007Grand Rapids Public Schools is announcing the creation of pilot schools to specialize in areas such as math and the envsironment. It's a…
-
Nov. 13, 2007Low-income children from disadvantaged families usually do worse in school than other children. The No Child Left Behind Act says eliminating…