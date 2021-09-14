-
Resident advisors at the University of Michigan are ending their strike after nearly two weeks.Members voted late Monday night to accept an offer from U…
Members of the Graduate Employees' Organization at the University of Michigan, along with other student groups, gathered last night to express their…
Update: Friday, September 18, 6:40 p.m.: The faculty Senate at the University of Michigan has voted "no confidence" in President Mark Schlissel's…
The Graduate Employees' Organization (GEO) at the University of Michigan voted to end their strike late Wednesday night.An overwhelming majority of…
Members of the Graduate Employees' Organization (GEO) at the University of Michigan have voted to continue their strike for another week. The university…
Stateside: Petition to curb governor's powers; new MI Opera Theatre director; UM grad student strikeToday on Stateside, a petition aiming to curb the governor's executive powers is nearing the number of signatures it needs. And, graduate students at the…
Members of the Graduate Employees' Organization (GEO) at the University of Michigan voted to renew their strike in protest of the school's COVID-19…
The University of Michigan has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the union representing graduate student employees on campus. The Graduate…
The Graduate Employees' Organization overwhelmingly voted to reject an offer from the University of Michigan late Wednesday night. GEO has been on strike…
Undeterred by heavy rain Tuesday morning, protesters gathered around the University of Michigan’s campus, chanting and marching in protest of the school’s…