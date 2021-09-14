-
When does graffiti cross the line from artistic political statement to crime?That’s the question raised in the criminal charges leveled against Antonio…
-
The Next IdeaTake an abandoned, unloved alley. Clear away the trash and debris, and then turn artists loose with their paint and brushes to transform…
-
DETROIT - Damage to illegally tagged buildings in Detroit that led to charges against graffiti artist Shepard Fairey is estimated at around $30,000. The…
-
Famed street artist Shepard Fairey was arraigned in a Detroit court today for illegally tagging Detroit buildings.Fairey came to the city in May after his…
-
The street artist known for his Andre the Giant sticker campaign and Barack Obama "Hope" poster unveiled a 180 foot mural in downtown Detroit last…
-
In a city like Detroit, urban art and outdoor art installments have become a way to beautify neglected spaces. The alleyway between the Z Garage, called…
-
Search for images of Detroit and you're likely to find pictures of abandoned buildings and crumbling walls filled with graffiti – urban blight captured by…
-
When it comes to road repair, this winter has left Michigan in a state of despair. Where will the money come from to fill in the potholes and crater lakes…
-
When you drive through cities like Detroit, Pontiac, and Flint, graffiti can be found in unexpected and expected places.The constant debate over graffiti…
-
Prescription-free emergency contraception is supposed to be available over-the-counter, across the country, for women of all ages.But, for some, where you…