-
The Grand Haven Board of Light and Power has approved building a new natural gas powered plant to supplement buying power from the grid.The west Michigan…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in case about whether a West Michigan community can put up a cross on public land.For decades, the city of…
-
The storm rolled across Lake Michigan in the dead of night.Tanner Smith watched the clouds flash far out on the water before he went to bed. “It was just…
-
The U.S. Geological Survey reports since the turn of the last century, water levels of Lake Michigan have increased in a series of even higher peaks. One…
-
This time of year a lot of people start thinking about summer vacations. If you’re like many Michiganders, when you’re planning a week or two off, you…
-
Michigan native Garrett Borns is better known by his stage name, BORNS. He recently released his debut album, Dopamine.Before wrapping up his U.S. tour,…
-
The pop singer-songwriter and longtime performer has been endorsed by Taylor Swift. His debut album, Dopamine, looks to capture longing and fantasy.
-
The beginning of March brought on some unusual conditions along the coast of West Michigan. The ice off the coast of Grand Haven was as smooth as glass -…
-
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - A man has been arrested after driving a pickup through a U.S. Coast Guard station gate in western Michigan following a bomb…
-
Grand Haven is the latest city to consider climate change in its master plan. It’s part of a grant-funded project called Resilient Michigan.Harry…