James Sofranko has spent decades dancing on stages from Florida to New York to San Francisco.After growing up in Cincinnati, he went on to study at…
Like ballet companies across the nation, the Grand Rapids Ballet is gearing up for that beloved holiday ballet, The Nutcracker. But this year's production…
Yes, there is a professional ballet company in Grand Rapids.In fact, they're the only one in the state. And they are really fed up with people not knowing…
Chris Van Allsburg, known for his book "The Polar Express" will design the new production for the Grand Rapids Ballet, and the set will be built by…
Michigan’s ballet companies, theatres and opera houses are kicking off their 2011-12 season this fall, and it appears box office sales might be trending…