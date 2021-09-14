grand rapids city commission

-
After hearing more than four hours worth of comments from the public and debating amongst themselves past midnight, Grand Rapids city commissioners did…
-
At least three commissioners in Grand Rapids signaled support for cutting the police department budget during a meeting on Tuesday morning. But because of…
-
Several Grand Rapids residents spoke in favor of proposed changes to a civil rights ordinance at a public meeting Tuesday night.One change to the…
-
The city of Grand Rapids is holding a public hearing Tuesday evening to discuss proposed changes to its civil rights ordinance.One change to the ordinance…
-
This week marks the 51st anniversary of the riots that broke out in Michigan during the summer of 1967.While the uprising in Detroit is the most well…
-
The city of Grand Rapids has voted to allow medical marijuana facilities.The city commission unanimously voted to amend a zoning ordinance that will allow…
-
Grand Rapids appointed a new city commissioner a bit earlier than expected.Pastor Nathaniel Moody was unanimously voted third ward commissioner in a…
-
Some community members will have a say in who fills vacant city commission seat in Grand Rapids.The Third Ward city commission seat was held by David…
-
The city of Grand Rapids has a proposed ordinance that aims to protect renters from predatory landlords.But residents at a public hearing during a city…
-
Grand Rapids continues to be one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Homes or apartments are particularly hard to find for low to moderate…