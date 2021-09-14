-
The Grand Rapids City Commission is scheduled to vote on whether to approve plans for a new veterans' home.The city’s planning commission voted to approve…
A report by the Michigan Auditor General says patient care at the problem-plagued Grand Rapids Home for Veterans has improved.A 2016 audit of the nursing…
Democratic lawmakers in Lansing say the Attorney General is doing too little, too late.The Attorney General announced criminal charges against workers at…
Eleven former caregivers face felony charges of falsifying records related to the neglect of patients at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.Michigan…
The state will pay out $825,000 to settle a lawsuit over the death of a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.The death happened more than five…
Governor Rick Snyder is expected to make a decision soon on changes to Michigan’s veterans’ homes. Before the end of session, the Legislature sent him a…
Changes could be in store for Michigan’s veterans’ services. A House and Senate joint committee heard testimony Monday about a package of bills that would…
A veteran’s home in Marquette says it’s already fixed problems found by the state Auditor General. After a four-month review, the auditor raised concerns…
A joint state House committee could begin hearings as soon as this week on a scathing audit of a state-run veterans’ home.Among other things, the report…
Governor Rick Snyder has replaced the director of Michigan's veterans’ affairs agency after an audit uncovered problems at a state-run nursing home for…