-
City commissioners in Grand Rapids were once again flooded with calls last night from people upset with the city’s police department.This time, callers to…
-
The Grand Rapids Police Department has released a draft of a new strategic plan after many in the community called for defunding the department.The plan…
-
The city of Grand Rapids will pay $190,000 to Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, a U.S. citizen and Marine combat veteran, who faced a possible deportation last year,…
-
A senior Grand Rapids police officer could face disciplinary action over the case of a U.S. citizen who was detained by immigration authorities last…
-
The Grand Rapids police department doesn’t need more officers. It needs more civilian staff and better organization.That’s the conclusion from a new study…
-
The Grand Rapids police department has placed one of its senior commanders on administrative leave.The city says it’s reviewing the actions of GRPD…
-
A Grand Rapids City Commission meeting had to end early last night, after protestors disrupted the meeting.The protestors, organized by Movimiento Cosecha…
-
When a rebellion exploded in Detroit on July 23, 1967, cities around Michigan watched as bullets flew, windows were smashed, and buildings burned.Two days…
-
Grand Rapids will add an extra million dollars in next year’s budget to improve community and police relations. But city leaders still haven't decided how…