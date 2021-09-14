-
The rise in COVID-19 cases has forced Grand Rapids Public Schools to change plans for in person instruction.GRPS has offered a hybrid option, with two…
-
Today on Stateside, Grand Rapids public schools are back in the classroom. The district’s superintendent discusses the return to in-person learning. Also,…
-
For one elementary school teacher, it feels like “the wheels are coming off the bus.” It was around the third week of school when her coworker, a fellow…
-
Grand Rapids Public Schools says it plans to have online-only instruction for the first nine weeks of the school year.Superintendent Leadrianne Roby says…
-
K-12 schools all over Michigan are closed due to COVID-19. But what about students who rely on school breakfast and lunch for their daily meals?Well…
-
Grand Rapids Public Schools has chosen its new superintendent.The school board voted Monday night to select Leadriane Roby, who is currently the Assistant…
-
Teachers from across the state weighed in on how to stop Michigan’s teacher shortage. Finding ways to reduce the financial burden on educators is their…
-
Grand Rapids Public Schools board of education is narrowing the search for its next superintendent.The board voted Monday evening to interview five…
-
Students who live and go to school in the city of Grand Rapids could soon be eligible to get tuition covered at Grand Rapids Community College.The Grand…
-
Today on Stateside, what is Michigan doing to compensate the thousands of residents wrongly accused of making fraudulent unemployment insurance claims?…