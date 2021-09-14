-
In Detroit last week, the League of American Orchestras awarded a Grand Rapids Symphony musician with the Ford Musician Award for Excellence in Community…
-
The Grand Rapids Symphony has made one of the most important decisions an orchestra makes: selecting a new music director. The search for a new director…
-
These are challenging times for one of Michigan’s symphony orchestras.The Grand Rapids Federation of Musicians is still trying to come to a contract…
-
The Grand Rapids Symphony has reached a labor agreement with its 80 musicians. The deal comes after several months of intense contract negotiations.…