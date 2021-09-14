grand rapids whitewater

-
An effort to restore the rapids to the Grand River in Grand Rapids is slowly making progress.The rapids that gave Michigan’s second-largest city its name…
Grand Rapids officials are working on a massive long-term plan to restore habitat in the Grand River and revitalize downtown.Initially, the plan was just…
The preliminary plan to restore the rapids to a two-mile stretch of the Grand River is out. It’s the first real look Grand Rapids has gotten at the…
North America has the most diverse population of freshwater mussels in the world. There are roughly 300 species. But almost 40 have gone extinct in recent…
An effort to restore the rapids into the Grand River is getting a boost from a new federal partnership.The rapids that gave Michigan’s second largest city…