The state has rejected a proposal to dredge 22.5 miles of the Grand River in West Michigan to open it up to power boating.The proposal came from a group…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public input on potential changes to the Grand River landscape near downtown Grand Rapids.While the Army Corps…
Officials say about 2.5 million gallons (9.5 million liters) of partially treated sewage recently flowed from a lagoon at a mobile home park in…
Organizers of a plan to restore areas of The Grand River in Grand Rapids are waiting to learn more about the future prospects of procuring federal funding…
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Experts in flood management will get a firsthand look at flood-prevention efforts in Grand Rapids during a nearly weeklong…
The Grand River, from Jackson to Grand Haven, will become a water trail, under a new designation by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.The…
An effort to restore the rapids to the Grand River in Grand Rapids is slowly making progress.The rapids that gave Michigan’s second-largest city its name…
It took almost 30 years and $400 million, but Grand Rapids has finished updating part of its 100-year-old sewer system.The city’s old system combined…
When Mother Nature gives you a wonderful gift like the Grand River, you'd be mighty smart to make the most of it.And Grand Rapids is getting ready to show…
Grand Rapids officials are working on a massive long-term plan to restore habitat in the Grand River and revitalize downtown.Initially, the plan was just…