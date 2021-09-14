grand traverse band of ottawa and chippewa indians

-
For decades, researchers have been trying to bring back this iconic fish to Michigan—the arctic grayling—without success. Now, more than 50 collaborators…
-
Indigenous governments and activists in the Great Lakes have been leaders in the movement to shut down the twin oil pipelines that run under the Mackinac…
-
Today on Stateside, as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) prepares to hold its 110th National Convention in Detroit…
-
Maple sugaring season is just wrapping up in northern Michigan. This delicious tradition of boiling maple sap to make syrup is practiced in the state on…
-
A northern Michigan Indigenous tribe hosted its own political town hall in preparation for the upcoming elections.The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and…
-
This week brings the Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque, New Mexico.A highlight of the powwow includes the Miss Indian World competition, a chance…
-
SUTTONS BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A skull that was passed down through generations of a northern Michigan family has been turned over to an Indian group.…
-
A big deadline looms on November 30th that may affect the state’s casino industry.Since 1993, six Native American tribes (The Bay Mills Indian Community,…