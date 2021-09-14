-
Another major Michigan public university is requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as the fall semester is set to begin. On Friday, Grand Valley State…
-
Michigan’s higher education institutions are together reporting 4,921 cases associated with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the latest outbreak…
-
More than 80 schools and universities in Michigan are now experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the latest update from the Michigan Department…
-
The Ottawa County Health Department is lifting its 14-day "Staying in Place" order for Grand Valley State University students at the Allendale campus.The…
-
More than 900 students and staff members have been added to the growing list of COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan’s schools, according to state data released…
-
Updated: 4:50 p.m. 9/16/20Students at the Allendale campus of Grand Valley State University have been ordered to remain in their residences for 14 days,…
-
Michigan colleges and universities have reported more than 930 COVID-19 cases since the start of August, according to publicly available numbers compiled…
-
There were 12 graduate students living in the co-op house this spring, all sharing two-and-a-half bathrooms, when one student’s boyfriend (a doctor in…
-
As spring breaks wrap up, university campuses across the state are preparing for students and faculty returning from travel abroad with coronavirus…
-
Students, parents and faculty of a K-8 Detroit charter school learned Tuesday that their school is being shut down.Southwest Detroit Community Schools and…