grandparents rights

Criminal Justice & Legal System
Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments in grandparents' visitation case
Steve Carmody
,
The Michigan Supreme Court will consider a case tomorrow involving a grandparent’s right to have visitation with a grandchild.In the case, the parents of…