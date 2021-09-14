-
Michigan and Ohio crews are on the lookout this summer for invasive grass carp.The grass carp survey is being done by the Michigan Department of Natural…
-
There are several federal agencies in charge of trying to control Asian carp, and they just came out with their latest report to Congress on how those…
-
Scientists say they've confirmed the discovery of grass carp eggs in a tributary of Lake Erie.Grass carp are among four species of Asian carp that pose a…
-
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Scientists say grass carp have invaded three of the Great Lakes and pose a significant environmental risk. But they say…