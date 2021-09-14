-
The Michigan-based water law non-profit “For Love of Water,” or "FLOW," filed an amicus brief this week in support of a lawsuit against the Wisconsin…
-
A council of eight Great Lakes governors approved changes to the Great Lakes Compact last week. But mayors and environmental groups say that the updates…
-
Stateside: New Dems push for change; diversity in craft beer; Nassar survivors’ therapists go unpaidToday on Stateside, Representative-elect for Michigan's 8th District Elissa Slotkin tells us why she joined 45 fellow freshman House Democrats and signed…
-
Mayors from Great Lakes cities have united with leaders from First Nations communities to criticize proposed new rules for approving Great Lakes water…
-
Today on Stateside, a Michigan official responds to the controversy surrounding Wisconsin’s quiet approval of a 2010 request to divert nearly 11 million…
-
Today on Stateside, why a large diversion of Lake Michigan water approved by the state of Wisconsin in 2010 is drawing new scrutiny. Plus, ringing in the…
-
Why this 2010 approval of a multi-million gallon Great Lakes water diversion is drawing new scrutinyWhen Peter Annin, director of the Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation at Northland College, was completing research for an updated version of his book…
-
President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan will be in Wisconsin this Thursday for the groundbreaking of the $10 billion Foxconn plant.The Taiwanese…
-
Now that the state has approved a permit for Nestle to remove more water from its Osceola County well, opposition is growing.Among the critics: Macomb…
-
A group representing mayors and cities in the Great Lakes region has dropped its fight against letting Waukesha, Wisconsin, draw water from Lake…