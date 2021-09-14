-
President Donald Trump is proposing a slight increase in funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI). It’s a change in policy for an…
-
The U.S. House voted on Wednesday to greatly increase funding for cleaning up the Great Lakes.The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has annually received…
-
U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters are pushing an expansion of a program designed to protect the Great Lakes.The current Great Lakes…
-
Environmentalists are calling on presidential candidates to commit to doing more to protect the Great Lakes. The "Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes…
-
Today on Stateside, the Michigan House and Senate both passed bills this week that would allow drivers to opt out of the unlimited medical benefits…
-
Federal agencies are asking for the public’s input on a new action plan for the Great Lakes.The third phase of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative…
-
Today on Stateside, a senior attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council expresses concern over the city of Flint's approach to replacing lead and…
-
For the second year in a row, the U.S. Senate has voted to restore Great Lakes funding slated for drastic cuts in President Trump's budget…
-
Congress passed a budget that gets us through the summer, Donald Trump has signed it, and it contains good news for all of us. For one thing, it means we…
-
Lessenberry on Trump budget cuts, MSU faculty senate no-confidence vote, and Art Van founder's deathPresident Donald Trump's new budget proposal would cut 90 percent of the funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The program helps clean up…