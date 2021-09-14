-
Early next week, officials plan to begin a temporary change to Flint's drinking water source.Flint’s tap water will soon become a mix of water from the…
A temporary switch is on tap for Flint’s drinking water source.The pipeline that brings water to Flint from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is in…
The Great Lakes Water Authority’s board of directors accepted CEO Sue McCormick’s resignation on Wednesday.McCormick and the southeast Michigan regional…
Severe storms led to major flooding in Metro Detroit in late June, and caused massive damage to homes and businesses in the region. There were also…
The CEO of the Great Lakes Water Authority detailed on Friday what went wrong at two Detroit pumping stations during the height of last weekend’s…
Why did the Conner Creek pumping station on Detroit’s east side lose power and fail during last Saturday’s torrential storms, exacerbating serious…
Two major water system operators in southeast Michigan and Oakland County plan to work together to better control heavy storm water runoff.The Detroit…
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is providing $800,000 to expand an ongoing COVID-19 detection program in…
A team of Michigan State University researchers hopes Detroit sewage will hold clues about the trajectory of COVID-19.The group has been sampling raw…
Monday, the Flint city council may reconsider a contract to build a back-up drinking water source.Saturday was the 6th anniversary of the Flint Water…