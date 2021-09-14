-
The season is on the line for the Detroit Lions as they take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday night.The Lions have only defeated one team with a winning…
-
The Pentagon is proposing to cut back production of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. We looked at what that could mean for the Michigan companies that make…
-
There's a "dead zone" in Green Bay.That may sound like a title of a Stephen King novel, but it is happening in Lake Michigan's Green Bay. A growing dead…
-
Lake Michigan’s Green Bay is developing dead zones similar to those found in Lake Erie and the Gulf of Mexico. In these zones, the oxygen content in the…